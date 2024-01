Deputy Labour MP Angela Rayner confronted by pro-Palestine activists at fundraiser Angela Rayner, Deputy Labour MP, confronted by pro-Palestine activists during a Labour Party fundraiser in Stockport in Manchester. Protesters, who surrounded the venue, expressed their dissent over Rayner’s decision not to vote for a ceasefire in Gaza. The event was marked by chants and demonstrations, showcasing the activists’ solidarity with Palestine and their demand for political leaders to take a stand on the conflict and to support an immediate Gaza ceasefire.