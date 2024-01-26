Gaza man found alive 8 days after being trapped under rubble

Palestinian residents of the town of Abasan Al Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip have rescued a man who had been trapped for eight days under the rubble of a house bombed earlier by Israeli warplanes.

The man was taken to hospital in a civilian car. He was extremely weak, according to Palestinian sources. With the intensification of the Israeli aggression on Khan Yunis, civil defence crews have been unable to reach those in need of rescue, especially as Israeli occupation forces have shot at ambulances.

As of 23 January, the Israeli aggression on Gaza killed 25,700 people and injured 63,740 others, most of them children and women, in addition to causing massive destruction and unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe. An update of the death toll has not been possible as a result of the collapse of the telecommunication systems in the Strip.

