Yemen’s Houthis accuse US of blocking delivery of food, medicine to Gaza 

Yemen’s Houthi group yesterday accused the United States of depriving the Gaza Strip of food and medicine by blocking deliveries, Anadolu news agency reported.

“The US is fighting to deliver ships loaded with goods to Israel, but it prevents food and medicine to Gaza,” Houthi leader Abdulmalik Al-Houthi said in a televised speech broadcast by the group’s Al-Masirah television.

He said his group used more than 200 drones and 50 ballistic and cruise missiles to attack ships suspected of having links with Israel in the Red Sea.

“We are clearly targeting ships linked to Israel …. Our goal is to pressure the delivery of medicine and food to the Palestinian people in Gaza and prevent Zionist crimes,” said Al-Houthi, describing that goal as “clear, sacred, and at the same time a humanitarian demand.”

“The Houthis will continue their operations in the Red Sea until aid is delivered to Gaza and a ceasefire is reached,” he added.

There was no US comment on the accusation.

Report: 66% of Gazans suffer from waterborne diseases