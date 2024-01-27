Extremist rabbi calls for breaking Sabbath to prevent aid entering Gaza

Extremist Israeli rabbi Dov Lior issued a decree calling on Israelis to break Sabbath to prevent aid from entering the Gaza Strip.

Israeli journalists pointed out that Lior was described by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the “elite unit that leads Israel,” because of his influence and control over settler extremists.

Journalist Dan Cohen posted on X: “Top religious Zionist rabbi Dov Lior – who Netanyahu once called “the elite unit leading the State of Israel – issues an edict calling on Israelis to violate Shabbat to block the entry of aid to the Gaza Strip. Zionism is a genocidal death cult.”

For the second day in a row, settlement groups have prevented the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip, through the Karam Abu Salem crossing, under the pretext of demanding the release of occupation captives.

For the 112th day, the occupation continues its genocidal aggression against Gaza, as it continues its intense bombardment of several areas in the Strip, especially Khan Yunis and Rafah in the south, targeting homes, displaced persons’ gatherings and streets, leaving hundreds of martyrs and wounded.

About 11 people were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house west of the Nuseirat camp, central Gaza Strip, including a journalist and members of his family.

Palestinian sources also reported the arrival of 70 martyrs from Khan Yunis and Rafah to hospitals in the past few hours.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Friday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression had risen to 26,083 martyrs and 64,487 injuries since 7 October.

The ministry reported: “The Israeli occupation committed 19 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, claiming 183 martyrs and 377 injuries during the past 24 hours.”

