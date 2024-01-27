Gallant responds to ICJ: ‘Israel does not need lecture on morality’

Minister of Defence of the Israeli occupation government Yoav Gallant on Friday criticised the decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which demanded that Israel take measures to prevent genocide.

In response to the ICJ ruling, Gallant announced in press statements: “Israel does not need to be lectured on morality” by the court.

The ministers of the occupation government were quick to criticise the ICJ decision, as Itamar Ben-Gvir remarked in a brief statement following the issuance of the ruling: “This court does not seek justice, but rather the persecution of Jewish people. They were silent during the Holocaust and today, they continue the hypocrisy and take it another step further.”

The ICJ (the highest judicial body affiliated with the United Nations) ordered the Israeli occupation authorities to take measures to prevent genocide in Gaza and direct incitement to it.

In its decision on Friday, the court rejected the Israeli request to dismiss the lawsuit filed by South Africa.

The court conveyed in the text read by the judges that Israel must take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the Genocide Convention.

