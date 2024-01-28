Alagha's account of relief as his family evacuated Gaza An interview with Irish media featured Ibrahim Alagha, a Palestinian from Gaza, who shared a touching moment upon leaving Gaza through the Rafah Border crossing. He details his son’s reaction to the water and food given by Irish diplomats who met with them on the other side, asking: ‘Can I drink more?’ AlAgha elaborates on how the situation in Gaza was so dire they had to limit the consumption of clean water and food until they reached safety. AlAgha was overwhelmed with relief that the scarcity days were over and that his son wouldn’t have to endure it anymore, he teared up before the cameras.