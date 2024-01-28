Middle East Monitor
Demanding Israeli hostages' release, Israeli activists halt aid to Gaza

Israeli Channel 12 reported that Israeli activists associated with the ‘Tzo 9’ movement have blocked the passage of humanitarian trucks carrying essential aid for Gaza. The activists who continued to protest demanded the release of the Israeli hostages. The ongoing war on Gaza has reached day 114 with no tangible success on the Israeli part regarding their objectives of releasing the hostages and eradicating Hamas.

January 28, 2024 at 8:05 pm

