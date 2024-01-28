Demanding Israeli hostages' release, Israeli activists halt aid to Gaza
Israeli Channel 12 reported that Israeli activists associated with the ‘Tzo 9’ movement have blocked the passage of humanitarian trucks carrying essential aid for Gaza. The activists who continued to protest demanded the release of the Israeli hostages. The ongoing war on Gaza has reached day 114 with no tangible success on the Israeli part regarding their objectives of releasing the hostages and eradicating Hamas.
