Israeli forces warn Palestinians of any attempt to return to northern Gaza As winter continues to add challenges to the displaced people of Gaza, Mohammed Asad, MEMO’s correspondent in Gaza, reports that Palestinian families displaced south of Gaza, have had an initiative of marching back to their homes in the north seeking proper shelter. Asad reports leaflets being dropped by Israeli aircraft issuing a warning to the displaced community of such attempts. The displaced Palestinians in the southern areas lack the basic capacity to live in dignity, as according to Asad their tents cannot provide shelter from the rain or the cold, in addition to the drastic conditions of lack of food and water supplies.