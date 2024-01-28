Israeli officer says the war in Gaza is not the ultimate Israeli goal Israeli officer, Haya Ben Hemo, says securing the Gazan front is required but it is not the ultimate goal. He goes on to elaborate that the ultimate goal for the Jewish people of Israel would be rebuilding the Temple Mount and establishing the kingdom of God on the land of Israel. Ben Hemo says that until that goal is established, they will not rest. The Temple Mount is believed by the Israelis to have stood in place of Al-Aqsa mosque, which draws concerns of further assaults in Jerusalem if the war in Gaza is concluded.