Starving Gaza residents brave the elements in search of food

Israel starving 2.2m people in Gaza: Israeli rights group
Ali, 12, lost his home in Israeli bombings on day 23 of the Israeli war. He did not wish to give an interview, but said MEMO can share a photo of him walking under the heavy rain while he searches for sustenance so the whole world may know the degree of his suffering under Israeli siege and bombardment.
Ahmad, 10, left a refugee shelter under heavy rain to look for cheeseweed and other edible leaves to eat and feed his family. He was also searching for firewood that can be used for cooking and warmth amidst an ongoing strict blockade that has prevented the entry of gas, fuel and electricity to Gaza.
Abdul Mon’im Al-Qayed, 41, said he was forced to travel long distances with his donkey to search for drinking water to sell for a small amount of money he can use to get some food for his family.