CNN crew spots maltreatment of Palestinian detainees at Israeli-Gazan borders CNN correspondent Jeremy Diamond reported that the CNN crew has seen detained Palestinian men blindfolded, barefoot with their hands tied behind their backs, and wearing next to nothing in freezing weather. Diamond said they were asked by Israeli forces to leave and stop filming while the Israeli military issued a statement saying they were suspects who were scheduled for transfer to Israel and were set to be given proper clothing in Israel. Diamond emphasised that previous cases of men released back into Gaza suggest the majority were innocent civilians, and that their maltreatment is a pattern.