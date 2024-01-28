House Official denies claims of genocide by Israel in Gaza John Kirby, US National Security Council spokesman, denied allegations of genocide in Gaza, describing the claims as ‘meritless, counterproductive and completely without basis.’ Kirby emphasised the lack of indication of genocide, while highlighting there is no excuse for the loss of civilian lives. NSC spokesman said: ‘There is no indication that the Israeli forces’ whole effort is to go exterminate the Palestinian people.’