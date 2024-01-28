Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israeli soldier brutally beats a 10-year-old Palestinian

A 10-year-old Hebron boy was spotted brutally beaten by an Israeli soldier at Jabari neighbourhood. The Israeli soldier beat the boy several times without any apparent reason, eventually leaving him be, which suggests the beating was not merited. The violence escalating against the Palestinian people is highly interpreted as a response to political statements inciting violence against Palestinians and encouraging it.

January 28, 2024 at 5:33 pm

 

READ: House Official denies claims of genocide by Israel in Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending