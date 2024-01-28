Israeli soldier brutally beats a 10-year-old Palestinian
A 10-year-old Hebron boy was spotted brutally beaten by an Israeli soldier at Jabari neighbourhood. The Israeli soldier beat the boy several times without any apparent reason, eventually leaving him be, which suggests the beating was not merited. The violence escalating against the Palestinian people is highly interpreted as a response to political statements inciting violence against Palestinians and encouraging it.
