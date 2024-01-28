Over Israeli accusations: US, UK and other countries pause funding of UNRWA

Middle East Monitor
The United Kingdom joins the US, Germany and others in pausing funding to the UNRWA upon Israeli accusations of UNRWA’s employees being part of the October 7 attacks. The Israeli statement underlined that there were several employees involved, and had used the UNRWA’s facilities, without giving any more information. Former UNRWA spokesman Chris Gunners emphasises that the move to pause the funding is disproportionate, warning it will harm the most disadvantaged.

