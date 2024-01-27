Middle East Monitor
Israel urges more countries to pause UNRWA funds, wants agency replaced

January 27, 2024 at 5:01 pm

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz speaks to the press during a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the EU Council headquarter in Brussels, Belgium on January 22, 2024 [Dursun Aydemir – Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli foreign minister called on Saturday for the United Nations’ refugee agency for Palestinians to be “replaced with agencies dedicated to genuine peace and development” following allegations its staff were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, Reuters reports.

In a social-media post, Israel Katz also urged other countries to follow the example of the United States, Australia, Canada, Britain, Italy and Finland in pausing funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

