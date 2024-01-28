Middle East Monitor
Young man aids a cat to drink despite dire conditions

As the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, Palestinians are facing a threat of famine with no aid coming in and all infrastructure destroyed. Despite the dire situation, Gazan people hold on to their humanity, sharing their resources with the animals suffering alongside them. A young man was spotted securing clean water for a cat to drink in Gaza. The cat’s peacefulness speaks to the ability of the population to provide a sense of warmth and safety despite all odds.

January 28, 2024 at 3:23 pm

