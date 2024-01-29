Jewish groups say Israeli propaganda is ‘disgusting and full of immorality’ Jews against Zionism call out the Israeli army for ‘disgusting’ propaganda videos after Israeli soldiers filmed themselves standing next to a shivering, barefoot child in the middle of a home in Gaza destroyed by Israeli forces. Israel has killed over 26,000 Palestinians, including at least 10,000 children, since the start of its military assault on Gaza on 7 October. Nearly two million people are displaced, facing starvation and disease.