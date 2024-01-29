Scores of Israel settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque 

Dozens of settlers invaded Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday under the protection of occupation forces, amid ongoing restrictions on the entry for Muslims for the 17th consecutive week.

Some 126 settlers invaded Al-Aqsa through the Moghrabi Gate in groups and performed prayers on site.

‘Temple groups’ continue to call for invasions of Al-Aqsa to pray for the soldiers and prisoners in the Gaza Strip.

The family of an Israeli soldier killed in the Strip a week ago also announced their intention to invade Al-Aqsa tomorrow.

Muslim worshippers have faced difficulties accessing the Muslim holy site, with metal barriers placed at its gates, ID checks being carried out by occupation forces as well as bag and body checks. While some Palestinians have been prevented entry for unknown reasons.

