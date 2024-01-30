Haniyeh says Hamas has received ceasefire proposal

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh today said that the group had received a ceasefire proposal put forward after talks in Paris and would study it, adding he would visit Cairo for discussions on the plan, Reuters reports.

Haniyeh said the group’s priority was to end Israel’s military offensive and a full pullout of Israeli forces from Gaza.More than 26,750 Palestinians have been killed and 65,636 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 October, the Health Ministry said in a statement today. The vast majority are children and women.

Some 114 Palestinians were killed and 249 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

More than 10,000 Palestinians are thought to be trapped beneath the rubble, unable to escape.

