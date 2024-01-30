LBC radio presenter questions objectives behind suspending UNRWA funding British radio presenter James O’Brien questions what UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is ‘hoping to achieve’ by suspending funding for UNRWA, which provides aid to more than 5.6 million Palestinian refugees across the Middle East. More than 10 western countries including the US, UK and Germany said they would suspend funding to UNRWA after Israel accused 12 staff members of taking part in the 7 October events.