St. Thomas’ Hospital in London displays images of child victims from Gaza St. Thomas’ Hospital in London, is actively participating in a call for peace with its latest display, a video titled ‘Don’t Look Away.’ The video appeals for an immediate ceasefire and highlights the urgent need to protect the children of Gaza amidst the ongoing conflict. More than 11,000 children have been killed by Israeli air strikes and ground operations in Gaza since 7 October, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, with thousands more missing, presumed buried under rubble, Save the Children said.