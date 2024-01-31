Islamic Jihad says no negotiations before comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza

The Islamic Jihad movement yesterday reiterated its firm opposition to engaging in any negotiations regarding the release of Israeli prisoners of war held in Gaza before a comprehensive ceasefire, the Israeli occupation forces’ complete withdrawal from the Strip and ensuring plans are set out for the reconstruction of the devastated enclave, Safa news agency reported.

The movement’s Secretary-General, Ziad Al-Nakhalah, said in a statement, “we affirm” that “we will not engage in any understandings without guaranteeing a comprehensive ceasefire, the withdrawal of the [Israeli] occupation forces, ensuring reconstruction, and a clear political solution that guarantees the Palestinian people’s rights.”

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said yesterday that the group had received a ceasefire proposal put forward after talks in Paris and would study it, adding he would visit Cairo for discussions on the plan, according to Reuters.

