Jordan FM: UNRWA's role in helping Palestinians ‘irreplaceable’

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has stressed the importance of UNRWA’s role in helping Palestinians confront the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, saying it cannot be “replaced”.

This came during a phone call with his British counterpart, David Cameron, yesterday, according to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

The call “focused on the situation in Gaza and the efforts made to reach a ceasefire agreement and bring humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

Which countries have cut UNRWA funding? Australia Austria Canada Finland France Germany Italy Japan The Netherlands Switzerland UK US



During the call, Safadi warned of the repercussions of Israel’s ongoing aggression against Gaza and the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged enclave.

The two ministers discussed “the efforts made to find mechanisms that allow the delivery of immediate and sufficient aid to Gaza, including from Jordan, and efforts to reduce a regional escalation,” and “agreed to continue consultation on these efforts.”

Since Friday, 12 countries have “temporarily” suspended funding for the UN agency following Israeli allegations of the involvement of a small number of UNRWA employees in the infiltration of Israel by Palestinian resistance fighters on 7 October.