Palestinian Red Crescent says the fate of a 6-year-old remains unknown The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) expressed concern for the safety of six-year-old girl Hind and the crew sent to rescue her after losing contact with them for nearly 48 hours. The PRCS shared an audio recording of the last communication with Hind before they lost contact with her. In it, she pleaded with rescue teams to come and take her.