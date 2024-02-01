Labour NEC's Mish Rahman says LBC presenter’s views on Gaza ‘cruelly offensive’ Mish Rahman, a member of the UK Labour Party's National Executive Committee, expressed objection to LBC presenter Shelagh Fogarty's remarks suggesting that there are ‘two sets of human rights’ in relation to politicians' stance on Israel’s war on Gaza. He questioned why she was differentiating between human rights, describing her views as ‘cruelly offensive’ that she ‘differentiated human rights into two categories.’