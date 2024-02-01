Over 20,000 Gazan children orphaned amid Israel’s assault on Gaza A BBC report features a Gazan baby delivered by c-section after her mother was crushed in an Israeli airstrike. BBC Middle East Correspondent Yolande Knell says the mother died before she could name her baby. Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza is creating a growing number of orphans, with around 20,000 children having lost one or both parents. Aid workers are increasingly concerned for many children who have no surviving family members at all. Last month, South Africa told the International Court of Justice that Israel’s ‘genocidal assault’ on the Palestinian population in Gaza has caused a significant number of orphans to require a new acronym: WCNSF - wounded child, no surviving family.