Dispatch from Gaza: School yard turns into graveyard

Palestinians sheltering at a school in Gaza's Al-Bureij camp have had to bury their dead in its yard, turning it into a makeshift cemetery.

February 1, 2024 at 10:51 am

A Palestinian child recounts Israel’s killing of his father and cousins as they sought to fetch supplies for the family who are sheltering at a school in Al-Bureij refugee camp in the middle region of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Having been killed in Israeli strikes, the family had to be buried in the yard of the school-turned-shelter. Others sheltering in the school have also had to bury their dead in the school yard as they fear being killed if they attempt to leave the shelter.

