Dispatch from Gaza: School yard turns into graveyard

A Palestinian child recounts Israel’s killing of his father and cousins as they sought to fetch supplies for the family who are sheltering at a school in Al-Bureij refugee camp in the middle region of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Having been killed in Israeli strikes, the family had to be buried in the yard of the school-turned-shelter. Others sheltering in the school have also had to bury their dead in the school yard as they fear being killed if they attempt to leave the shelter.

WATCH: Dispatch from Gaza: Displaced boy finds joy in making and selling kites