Palestinian Red Crescent says fate of six-year-old Hind and rescue team remains unknown The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) says it still has not heard from the ambulance team for over 48 hours after they were sent to rescue six-year-old Hind in Gaza. Hind was trapped in a car with the bodies of her family members, including a teenage girl Layan who was killed while on the phone with the PRCS, pleading for help after her family’s car was surrounded by Israeli tanks.