Israel fears other European countries will follow suit after David Cameron’s remarks Israel is concerned about a ‘dramatic shift’ in UK policy after the Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the UK is considering recognising a Palestinian state. Simon Monk, an Israeli commentator on British Affairs, said on the Israeli Channel 14 that Israel is concerned other European countries will follow suit and call for an independent Palestinian state. On Monday, Cameron spoke to the Conservative Middle East Council, saying that showing progress toward a two-state solution was essential to negotiating peace, and called Israel’s security policies of the last three decades ‘a failure.’