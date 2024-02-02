Transport company cuts ties with Israel weapons manufacturer Elbit

Transportation company Kuehne+Nagel has said it’s ended all ties with Israel’s largest weapons firm, Elbit Systems, and will not be working with them again in the future, the first has told Palestine Action in an email.

The rights activists have been targeting K+N’s Leicester offices in an effort to push the company to sever ties with Elbit, which supplies 85 per cent of Israel’s drones and land based military equipment. In May, Palestine Action broke into K+N’s Leicester offices, smashing windows and spray painting the inside with red paint. Similar protests have been held at its London and Milton Keynes offices.

“All companies associated with Israeli weapons makers Elbit Systems must follow suit and end their links with Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people. Palestine Action will continue to target all those who facilitate the production of Elbit’s weaponry, which is “battle-tested” on the Palestinian people. In solidarity with Palestine, we will not stop until Elbit ceases to exist,” the group said.

Palestine Action was initially informed of the logistics and transportation company’s long-standing contract with Elbit by a whistleblower from the company. K+N is one of only six companies licensed for the secure collection, delivery and disposal of firearms and weapons in Britain, and its decision to cease its relationship with Elbit will significantly hinder the company’s ability to complete its weapons exports to Israel.

Responding to MEMO’s request for comment, a company spokesperson said: “We have not had any business or commercial relationship with Elbit Systems since Q3 2023.”

K+N’s move to distance itselves from Elbit Systems comes after the sole recruiters, iO associates, the property managers of Elbit’s Shenstone factory, Fisher German, and the website hosts for Elbit’s Leicester factory also cut ties with the Israeli weapons maker.

READ: Satellite images show 30% of Gaza destroyed, UN centre says