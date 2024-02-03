US Defense Secretary says he speaks to Israeli counterpart weekly US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin responds to pointed inquiries about US support for Israel despite the magnitude of the civilian death toll in Gaza. He says Israel has shifted their approach towards ‘a more focused effort,’ but that he will continue emphasising the ‘importance of addressing the issue of the Palestinian people’. Israel has killed over 26,000 Palestinians since the start of its onslaught on Gaza. At least 10,000 of those are children.