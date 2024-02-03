Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

US Defense Secretary says he speaks to Israeli counterpart weekly

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin responds to pointed inquiries about US support for Israel despite the magnitude of the civilian death toll in Gaza. He says Israel has shifted their approach towards ‘a more focused effort,’ but that he will continue emphasising the ‘importance of addressing the issue of the Palestinian people’. Israel has killed over 26,000 Palestinians since the start of its onslaught on Gaza. At least 10,000 of those are children.

February 3, 2024 at 9:07 am

READ: Trapped against fence, Gazans fear Israel attack on their last refuge

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending