Zionist settler leader says Israel will not end war before complete occupation of Gaza

Daniella Weiss, head of a Zionist settler movement, says Israel will not stop the war on Gaza until ‘resettling the entire area of Gaza by Jews’.

February 3, 2024 at 5:54 pm

WATCH: Zionist settler leader discusses plans to build illegal settlements in Gaza ‘in her lifetime’

