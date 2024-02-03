Middle East Monitor
Zionist settler leader discusses plans to build illegal settlements in Gaza ‘in her lifetime’

Daniella Weiss, head of a Zionist settler movement, says Israeli settlers are planning to ‘squat’ near the border of Gaza, until ‘an opening’ arises for them to build illegal settlements there and push out the Palestinians. In an interview with DW News, Daniella Weiss, head of the Nahala settlement movement, said US Secretary Antony Blinken was ‘not smart’ for advocating a two-state solution.

February 3, 2024 at 11:12 am

