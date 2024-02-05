100,000 people displaced by Israel attacks in southern Lebanon

Around 100,000 people have been displaced by Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, according to the country’s Foreign Minister on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We have about 100,000 displaced people from the south as a result of recent events and Israeli attacks,” Abdullah Bou Habib said during a meeting with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric.

“They are in dire need of care and assistance,” he added.

Bou Habib said Lebanon welcomes all possible assistance from the ICRC to the displaced Lebanese.

Tension has escalated along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah since early October, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

At least 30 civilians, including three journalists and three children, and 182 Hezbollah members have since been killed in southern Lebanon, according to local media.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip since 7 October that has since killed at least 27,365 people and injured 66,630 others.

