Israel ready to resolve the conflict with Lebanon through diplomacy, DM says

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Galant yesterday informed Amos Hochstein, chief adviser to US President Joe Biden, that Tel Aviv is ready to resolve the conflict with southern Lebanon through diplomatic channels.

A statement issued by Gallant’s office stated that the latter met with Hochstein at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Tel Aviv and informed him that Tel Aviv is ready to resolve the conflict with Lebanon’s Hezbollah through diplomatic understandings.

“We are committed to our citizens. We are ready to resolve this crisis via diplomatic understandings. However, we are also prepared for any other scenario,” he noted.

Gallant said that Israel is committed to improving the security situation along Israel’s northern border, including removing infiltration and shooting threats from Lebanon.

According to a statement from Gallant’s office, the two parties discussed the need to change the security situation in the northern arena and discussed ways to return Israelis who had been evacuated from the area.

The Lebanese-Israeli border has witnessed tension and intermittent exchanges of fire between the Israeli occupation army, Hezbollah and Palestinian factions since 8 October. This has led to deaths and injuries on both sides.

