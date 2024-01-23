Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Tel Aviv seeks agreement with Lebanon through political channels: Israeli media

January 23, 2024 at 8:33 pm

Smoke rises after Israeli forces attack Khiam and Kafr districts of Nabatieh Governorate in Lebanon on January 18, 2024 [Ramiz Dallah - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises after Israeli forces attack Khiam and Kafr districts of Nabatieh Governorate in Lebanon on January 18, 2024 [Ramiz Dallah – Anadolu Agency]

Israel is trying to reach a political settlement with Lebanon to avoid a military conflict, Israeli media said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

”Tel Aviv prefers diplomacy over war with Lebanon because even if we were to resort to military solutions, there would ultimately be a ceasefire,” Israeli Channel 14 quoted Israeli Defence Minister, Yoav Galant, during a meeting with the mayors of towns and Settlements near the Lebanese border.

“Israel has no intention of staying in Lebanon, and that’s why we must try to reach a ceasefire even without fighting,” said Galant.

He noted that if a political settlement is not reached, “Israel has other options”.

Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said during the meeting that the government will allocate 3.5 billion shekels ($930 million) to help in the development of northern Israel, according to Channel 14.

Netanyahu warned of making statements about a potential return of Israelis to the north emphasising that ”every word about this matter is considered information for the enemy”.

At least 60,000 Israelis have evacuated their homes in towns near the Lebanese border since 8 October to avoid cross-border attacks between Israel and Hezbollah.

The border tensions erupted amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip which has killed nearly 25,500 victims following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.

READ: Two Hezbollah fighters killed by Israeli drone in south Lebanon, security sources say

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending