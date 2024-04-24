Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza

Saudi Arabia yesterday condemned the continuation of Israel’s war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned “the ongoing and undeterred heinous war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip.”

“The latest of which was the discovery of mass graves in the Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip.”

“The international community’s failure to activate mechanisms of accountability regarding the Israeli occupation’s violations of international law will only result in further violations and exacerbate humanitarian tragedies and destruction,” it continued.

The kingdom called for “the international community to shoulder its responsibility towards stopping the Israeli occupation’s attacks on civilians in Gaza and holding it accountable for the massacres it has committed.”

On Monday, the Civil Defence teams in the Gaza Strip announced that the number of bodies discovered in mass graves at Nasser Hospital has reached 283. The graves were discovered after Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the medical complex.

READ: Report: Saudi was Middle East’s largest arms purchaser in 2023