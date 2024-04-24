Israel military chief's resignations may trigger 'domino effect', local media says

The resignation of the Israeli military’s intelligence chief this week could lead to a “domino effect” in which Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and other senior officers will step down, a local newspaper said yesterday according to Anadolu.

Major General Aharon Haliva, the head of the Israeli army’s Military Intelligence Directorate, resigned early on Monday accepting responsibility for the failures that allowed the cross border Palestinian resistance operation to take place on 7 October.

“The domino effect of the resignation of the head of military intelligence may soon occur, including the Chief of Staff as well,” the Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported.

It noted that Haliva is “the first member of the General Staff to retire due to the intelligence failure of Oct. 7, but it seems he will not be the last among the senior officers,” adding that “other senior officers, including at least four brigadier generals among the field unit commanders, have informed close associates of their intention to resign.”

The daily pointed out that Gaza Division Commander Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld may retire soon.

“The problem with officers who intended to resign is the timing, but the operational end of the war in Gaza in recent weeks, with the withdrawal of most forces from the Strip and Haliva’s retirement may make the decision closer,” it said.

“However, the army is still expected to carry out a ground operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip or Deir Al-Balah and Nuseirat in the centre,” the daily added.

READ: 2nd Israel army commander resigns amid Gaza war