The head of Israeli military intelligence has resigned after accepting responsibility for the failures that allowed the cross border Palestinian resistance operation to take place on 7 October, Reuters reported the military saying today.

Major General Aharon Haliva, a 38-year veteran of the military, was one of a number of senior Israeli commanders who said they had failed to foresee and prevent the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

“The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with. I have carried that black day with me ever since,” he said in a resignation letter released by the military.

He will remain in post until a successor is named. Israeli media and commentators expect further resignations once Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza ends.

The 7 October cross-border incursion badly tarnished the reputation of the Israeli military and intelligence services, previously seen as virtually unbeatable.

In the early hours of the morning, hundreds of Palestinian resistance fighters broke through the fence surrounding Gaza, surprising Israeli occupation forces. They took around 250 prisoners of war back to Gaza. Since then many have been killed by Israel’s bombing campaign and others released in prisoner exchange deals. Approximately 133 continue to be held in Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

The final death toll from 7 October is now thought to be 695 Israeli civilians, including 36 children, as well as 373 security forces and 71 foreigners, giving a total of 1,139. This includes those killed in Israel’s indiscriminate shooting in its response to the resistance operation.

The head of the armed forces, Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi, and the head of the domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, both accepted responsibility in the aftermath of the operation but have stayed on while the war on Gaza has continued.

By contrast, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has so far not accepted responsibility for the events of 7 October, although surveys indicate that most Israelis blame him for failing to do enough to prevent or defend against it.

Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians since 7 October, the majority women and children, according to local health authorities, and left the densely populated enclave in ruins.