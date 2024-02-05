A look at Israel’s actions a week after ICJ found ‘plausible’ evidence of genocide Just over a week ago, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) found there to be ‘plausible’ evidence that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, and ruled that Israel must ensure its military does not commit any acts of genocide, and take all measures within its power to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza. However, since that ruling, Israel has continued its relentless bombing of the Gaza strip and killing of civilians, including children. Israel has led a global effort to defund UNRWA, and Israeli protesters have blocked aid from entering the besieged strip.