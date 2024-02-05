Israel army acknowledges Gaza-envelope residents lack confidence in them

The head of the Israeli army’s Home Front Command, Major General Rafi Milo said there is a deep trust crisis with the residents of the Gaza Strip envelope.

According to Hebrew media, Milo said that an investigation would be conducted into the army’s inability to stop the infiltration of Palestinian resistance fighters into the towns and villages around Gaza on 7 October. He added the army would ensure residents of these areas would be able to return to their homes.

On 7 October, the Chief of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Deif, announced the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, after launching hundreds of rockets from Gaza towards the occupied Palestinian territories and storming military sites and settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip. The operation led to the killing and wounding of thousands of soldiers and settlers and the capture of dozens.

In October it was reported that Israeli Minister Benny Gantz had told residents of settlements near Gaza that it is possible they might not be able to return to their homes for a year.

