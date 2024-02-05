Aid entering Gaza covers no more than 20% of the population’s needs

The Ministry of Social Development in the Palestinian Authority said yesterday that “the percentage of aid entering the Gaza Strip covers no more than 20 per cent of the population’s basic needs.”

The ministry added in a statementL “What it has available to distribute from the total aid is no more than eight per cent of what is entering the Strip.”

“The Palestinian people are going through a critical and decisive stage in the history of the conflict, their fight to remain on their land, and their struggle to achieve their national project of return and self-determination,” it said.

Israel imposed a total siege on Gaza on 9 October, banning the entry of all fuel and aid. It subsequently allowed limited humanitarian aid to enter. This, however, amounted to only 9,893 trucks entering the Strip from 7 October to 2 February. Prior to Israel’s bombing campaign 500 trucks entered the Strip daily, this would have meant 60,000 trucks would have entered over that 120-day period. Even this fell below the needs of the population but was governed by the siege Israel had placed on Gaza since 2007.

Much of the aid entering Gaza has not been allowed into northern areas.

Palestinians face starvation, which experts believe is part of Israel’s plan to force them out of Gaza and into Egypt’s Sinai.

