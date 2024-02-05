Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces vow to response to US attacks 

The head of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) in Iraq, Faleh Al-Fayyad, yesterday threatened to respond to the attacks carried out by the United States on several sites in Iraq on Friday night, saying that they would not go unnoticed.

Al-Fayyad said that the attacks were a direct targeting of the PMF, adding that the blood of those killed will not “be a cheap political currency,” according to the Arab World News Agency.

The United States launched strikes on several sites in Iraq and Syria on Friday night, with President Joe Biden saying that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and its affiliated armed factions use these sites to attack American forces in the Middle EAst.

The spokesperson for the Iraqi government, Basim Al-Awadi, reported the death of 16 people, including civilians, and 25 injuries in the attacks. He denied any prior coordination with Iraqi officials regarding the strikes.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry responded by recalling the US Chargé d’Affaires in Baghdad, to hand him an official note of protest regarding “the attack that targeted military and civilian sites” in the country.

