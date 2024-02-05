Iraq: Islamic Resistance says it targeted US base in Syria

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Sunday that it was responsible for the drone attack on the US base in Al-Omar oilfield in Syria. The group insisted that it will “continue to destroy enemy strongholds” and claims to be acting in support of “our people” in Gaza.

“Continuing our approach to resisting the occupation and supporting our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked on Sunday Al-Masir base belonging to the American occupation in Al-Omar oilfield deep within Syria,” the group explained.

On Saturday morning, US Central Command announced air strikes in Iraq and Syria against targets linked to the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and its affiliated armed groups. The statement confirmed that the US military forces struck more than 85 targets.

The US authorities had previously reported that American forces in Jordan were attacked by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance group. According to the Pentagon, the attack killed three American soldiers and wounded more than 40 others.

The US blames Iran for what happened. According to CBS, the US administration approved plans to strike Iranian targets and military personnel stationed in Iraq and Syria as a retaliatory measure.

