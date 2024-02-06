Gaza: outrage at video of Israeli soldier ‘torturing’ detained Palestinian

There is widespread outrage at a video clip on social media posted by an Israeli soldier showing the interrogation and “torture” of a Palestinian from Gaza with a wounded leg. The man was stripped of his clothes and handcuffed.

Yossi Gamzu posted the video on his social media accounts. As the Palestinian man’s hands are tied behind his back, there is blood pouring from a wound in his leg, and he appears to have been tortured. Comments on social media highlighted the fact that the behaviour of Israeli soldiers are contrary to the claims that they are part of the “most moral” army in the world.

The same Israeli soldier has posted video clips showing soldiers arresting dozens of men, women and children who were stripped, blindfolded and handcuffed in areas across Gaza.

This latest example of Israeli cruelty comes at a time when UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that Israel continues to block the majority of aid deliveries to the northern Gaza Strip.

“For the month of January as a whole, only 10 of the 61 humanitarian aid missions planned for the north of Wadi Gaza were facilitated by the Israeli authorities,” stated Dujarric during his daily press conference. “Facilitated missions primarily involved food distribution.” He noted that the access of missions to support critical hospitals and facilities providing water, sanitation and hygiene services remain largely denied.

Press reports have said that the people in northern Gaza are starving and are trying to feed their children by using animal fodder that they still have.

Since 22 January, the Israeli occupation army has launched a series of intense air and artillery strikes on Khan Yunis, and in the vicinity of its hospitals, amid a ground advance of its vehicles in the southern and western areas of the city. Thousands of Palestinians have fled the affected areas.

READ: Gaza’s youngest breadwinner: 12-year-old takes charge amid famine