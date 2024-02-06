Middle East Monitor
UNRWA: About 100,000 dead, wounded or missing in Gaza

February 6, 2024 at 8:29 am

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on June 12, 2023 [Aşkın Kıyağan/Anadolu Agency]

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, said that nearly 100,000 people are dead, wounded or missing in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s bombing campaign.

Lazzarini stated yesterday in a post on X, that more than 80 per cent of the Gaza Strip’s population has been displaced.

Some 17,000 children in Gaza are now unaccompanied or have been separated from their families.

“In 4 months of war, around 100,000 people in #Gaza were killed, injured or are currently missing.  This represents nearly 5 % of the population. You can easily figure out what this would means in your city or country….,” he added.

Since 7 October 2023, the Israeli army has been waging a devastating genocidal war on Gaza that has left 27,478 dead and 66,835 injured, most of them children and women, and caused massive destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to the UN.

