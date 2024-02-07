Dubai World Government Summit to have India, Turkiye, Qatar as guests of honour

Leaders from India, Turkiye and Qatar have been named as special guests ahead of this year’s World Government Summit in Dubai due to take place from 12-14 February.

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani will join India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in leading high-level delegations from their countries at next week’s event.

Under the broad theme of “Shaping Future Governments”, the annual gathering will see more than 25 government and state heads in attendance. Focusing on six themes, over 200 prominent speakers, including presidents, ministers and visionaries, are scheduled to share their insights alongside 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions welcoming more than 300 ministers.

According to WAM news agency, Mohammed Al-Gergawi, the UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs and chairman of the summit, said the selection of the three countries as guests of honour reflected their deep-rooted ties with the Gulf state.

He added that the participation of 25 state heads reaffirms the summit’s pivotal role as a platform for international cooperation and experience exchange to accelerate the progress of societies. It also acts as an annual forum for world leaders and government officials.

The official said that welcoming the three countries as guests of honour comes as part of the summit’s mission, “as an influential platform, to showcase the developmental experiences of different governments and promote best practices for a better future for humanity.”

