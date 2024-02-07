Turkiye: defence minister meets with Kurdish officials in Iraq

Turkiye’s National Defence Minister Yasar Guler visited Erbil, the capital of northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish Regional Government, yesterday. The minister was accompanied by the Chief of General Staff, General Metin Gurak.

Guler travelled from Baghdad to Erbil and met with Kurdish leader Nechirvan Barzani, said Ankara’s National Defence Ministry on X. Barzani and Guler discussed regional developments, with a particular focus on counterterrorism efforts, it added.

After meeting President Barzani, Guler met the KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

READ: Turkiye denies increasing exports to Israel