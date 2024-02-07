Middle East Monitor
Turkiye: defence minister meets with Kurdish officials in Iraq

February 7, 2024 at 11:41 am

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler (C – L) is being received by Iraqi KDP Leader and former leader of the IKRG, Masoud Barzani (C – R) during his official visit in Erbil, Iraq on February 7, 2024 [Turkish Defence Ministry – Anadolu Agency]

Turkiye’s National Defence Minister Yasar Guler visited Erbil, the capital of northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish Regional Government, yesterday. The minister was accompanied by the Chief of General Staff, General Metin Gurak.

Guler travelled from Baghdad to Erbil and met with Kurdish leader Nechirvan Barzani, said Ankara’s National Defence Ministry on X. Barzani and Guler discussed regional developments, with a particular focus on counterterrorism efforts, it added.

After meeting President Barzani, Guler met the KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

