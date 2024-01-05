Turkiye denies increasing exports to Israel

The Turkish Ministry of Trade has denied reports that exports to Israel have increased.

According to a statement released by the ministry yesterday, what some media outlets are promoting about increasing exports to Israel is not true.

The ministry added in its statement that trade with Israel also benefits the Palestinians who are citizens of Israel, the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.

All goods destined for the Palestinian region must pass through Israeli customs and ports under the name of Israel, the statement explained.

The Ministry of Trade said that between 7 October and 31 December 2022, Turkiye’s total trade with Israel amounted to $2.32 billion, while the figure decreased 45 per cent over the same period in 2023, reaching only $1.28 billion dollars.

