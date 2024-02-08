Anti-tank missile from Lebanon hits house in northern Israel

An anti-tank missile from southern Lebanon struck a house in Metula in northern Israel on Thursday, according to local media, Anadolu Agency reports.

The attack was reported by Israeli Channel 12, but without providing any further details.

The Israeli army said it detected several launches from southern Lebanon towards Metula and Mount Hermon and responded with artillery shelling to the source of fire.

There were no reports yet of casualties.

Lebanese group, Hezbollah, for its part, said its fighters had attacked a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Metula with “appropriate weapons”, resulting in direct hits.

Early on Thursday, the Israeli army said three troops were injured in an anti-tank missile attack from southern Lebanon on the Kiryat Shmona area in northern Israel.

Tension has escalated along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah since early October, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip since 7 October that has since killed at least 27,840 people and injured 67,317 others.

READ: 100,000 people displaced by Israel attacks in southern Lebanon